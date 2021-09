These are the five top-selling NFL jerseys so far this season, according to Fantatics.com, the NFL's e-commerce partner. Kind of a surprise considering the Buffalo metro area has only about 1.1 million people, but anyone who has been to Buffalo can smell the fans' desperation for a winner, and it's as aromatic as a chunky Buffalo chicken wing from the Anchor Bar. Appearing in four Super Bowls with no wins just amplifies that desperation. And Allen has given reason for Upstate New York folks to be optimistic: as a starter, he's led the Bills to its first 10-win season since 1999, then followed that up by leading Buffalo to its first division title and playoff win since 1995.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO