Hungry to return home and to return its winning ways, the University of the Pacific women's soccer team did just that in a 1-0 win over Fresno State on Friday night at Knoles Field. Defender Kelsey Oen took the advice of her coaches about being relentless in the final third of the pitch and finishing her run with a goal off a pass from Jenae Packard in the 60th minute.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO