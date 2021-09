Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. All areas along FS Rd 16 from Big Bar to FS Rd 47 are reduced out of any Fire Evacuation Orders. All areas along FS Rd 47 from FS Rd 16 to the FS Rd 60 intersection are reduced out of any Fire Evacuation Orders and open for travel. All areas north on FS Rd 60 from FS Rd 47 are reduced out of any fire status.