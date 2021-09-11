Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks fight 3 lightning-ignited fires and there may be more
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks continued on Friday night to fight three wildfires ignited a day earlier by lighting strikes. The Colony Fire, the Paradise Fire and the Cabin Fire started Thursday evening, the National Park Service said, as red flag conditions including the threat of dry lightning were forecast for that afternoon through Friday night for much of the northern half of the state.www.fresnobee.com
