CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks fight 3 lightning-ignited fires and there may be more

By Larry Valenzuela
Fresno Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks continued on Friday night to fight three wildfires ignited a day earlier by lighting strikes. The Colony Fire, the Paradise Fire and the Cabin Fire started Thursday evening, the National Park Service said, as red flag conditions including the threat of dry lightning were forecast for that afternoon through Friday night for much of the northern half of the state.

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Giant California Sequoias Wrapped in Aluminum as Fire Nears

Firefighters wrapped the base of the world's largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning Thursday in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some other sequoias, the Giant...
ENVIRONMENT
backpacker.com

Largest Tree in the World Wrapped in Fire Blankets as Sequoia National Park Burns

Go deeper: Sign up for Outside+ today and get access to everything we publish. The KNP fire complex in California’s Sequoia National Park, which was ignited by lightning on September 9, has grown to a whopping 9,365 acres in size with zero-percent containment. Now, it’s inching frighteningly close to the Giant Forest Preserve, home to General Sherman, the world’s largest tree by volume, and one of the great landmarks of SEKI (Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks). And fire crews are taking some unusual steps to protect General Sherman and other nearby mega-trees.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings Canyon#The Colony Fire#The National Park Service#Crystal Cave#Buckeye Flat#Recreation Gov#Vista
Fresno Bee

11-year-old girl bitten in suspected ‘rare’ shark attack, Texas officials say

An 11-year-old girl was injured Thursday afternoon after apparently being bitten by a shark, according to South Padre Island officials. The girl suffered injuries to her thigh in the attack, which occurred around 3 p.m. on the Texas island, a city spokesperson said. She was visiting from Colorado with family...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy