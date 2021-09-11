Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks fight 3 lightning-ignited fires and there may be more

Go deeper: Sign up for Outside+ today and get access to everything we publish. The KNP fire complex in California’s Sequoia National Park, which was ignited by lightning on September 9, has grown to a whopping 9,365 acres in size with zero-percent containment. Now, it’s inching frighteningly close to the Giant Forest Preserve, home to General Sherman, the world’s largest tree by volume, and one of the great landmarks of SEKI (Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks). And fire crews are taking some unusual steps to protect General Sherman and other nearby mega-trees.

