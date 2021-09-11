Football: Mills, Powell help Green Raiders survive stubborn Springfield

RIDLEY TWP. — Five years had passed since Ridley High started a football season with three consecutive wins. The winningest program in Delaware County history has won at least seven games in every non-pandemic shortened season under coach Dave Wood (last year the team was 3-3 overall). The high-water mark of 11 victories happened in 2016, when Ridley captured its 23rd Central League championship after beginning the year with a 3-0 record.