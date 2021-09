It’s not normal that you don’t win a raffle but still get the prize, and it’s even weirder to enter a raffle and the prize to be a trip to space. On that basis, Christopher Sembroski has already managed two very unusual feats.Mr Sembroski is one of the four-strong crew headed to orbit on SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission. That journey, chartered by billionaire Jared Isaacman, will see the crew shot into space and spend three days there, before falling back down into the ocean.The rest of the crew – Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Mr Isaacman himself – were specifically chosen on a...

