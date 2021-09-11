Scorpio: Say less and let your actions speak for you

If your sign is one of the ones below, we apologize in advance and if you're trying to date one of the signs below, we not only also apologize in advance but we wish you luck. The thing is, the first step to building a loving foundation is awareness. Understanding one another allows us to respect each other, to react accordingly, and to give in to the right needs. Just remember no one is born with commitment issues nor is cursed with them forever.

LIFESTYLE ・ 24 DAYS AGO