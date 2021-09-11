CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorpio: Say less and let your actions speak for you

Sun-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Taraji P. Henson, 51; Harry Connick Jr., 54; Virginia Madsen, 60; Scott Patterson, 63. Happy Birthday: You are on the road to victory. The hard work, determination and persistence you employ will unleash the mental, physical or financial changes you want to enforce. Discipline and drive, coupled with enthusiasm and charisma, will ensure you get the help you need to turn your goal into something substantial. Believe in yourself and those you love. Your numbers are 3, 12, 22, 24, 31, 36, 40.

higherperspectives.com

The 6 Zodiac Signs With The Worst Commitment Issues

If your sign is one of the ones below, we apologize in advance and if you're trying to date one of the signs below, we not only also apologize in advance but we wish you luck. The thing is, the first step to building a loving foundation is awareness. Understanding one another allows us to respect each other, to react accordingly, and to give in to the right needs. Just remember no one is born with commitment issues nor is cursed with them forever.
LIFESTYLE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Sept. 17

Today’s Birthday (09/17/21) Energize physical work for vitality this year. Prioritize steady practices and healthy routines. A professional launch takes off this summer, incentivizing autumn direction changes. Home and family take priority this winter, before adventures tempt discovery this spring. Strengthen your heart, skills, endurance and resilience. To get the...
LIFESTYLE
powerofpositivity.com

What Does Your September 2021 Horoscope Reveal According to Your Zodiac Sign?

September 2021 is a month of action and positive change. With trines from the Sun to Uranus and Mars to Pluto moving forward and taking charge should not be challenging the first two weeks of the month. By the 27th, Mercury goes retrograde in Libra, and you won’t have a choice on what you accomplish. The emphasis will be on the past. Saturn has been square Uranus since December 18, 2020, and it is changing the structure of our lives forever.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs, Your Week Will Be Full Of Sparks

It’s a beautiful time to focus on getting organized and improving your self-care regimens. The sun is in Virgo, the zodiac sign of cleanliness, health, and practicality. Do something about your messy and unkempt closet. Pour some more love into your meals and start using healthier ingredients. Begin your day with a rejuvenating yoga session and a morning journal entry. These are all things that Virgo loves, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 30, 2021, you might just feel inspired to take advantage of it.
LIFESTYLE
Virginia Madsen
higherperspectives.com

The 5 Most Intuitive Zodiac Signs With A Psychic Ability

Some zodiac signs were gifted with an ability to see beyond the exterior of those around them and directly into the core of their souls. They have such an intuitive nature that it provides them with a psychic ability to read others really well. They're able to pick up on even subtle changes of demeanor and body language. Find out if you're on of them.
LIFESTYLE
Willits News

Horoscopes Sept. 17, 2021: Kyle Chandler, live, learn and go about your business

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Patrick Mahomes, 26; Danielle Brooks, 32; Doug E. Fresh, 55; Kyle Chandler, 56. Happy Birthday: Live, learn and go about your business. Hesitation will stand between you and victory. Build confidence, gain respect and act. Size up and seize the moment, and you will not disappoint or be disappointed. Look at life as a chance to discover and grow mentally and emotionally. Choose to stop dreaming and start doing, and embrace the future with optimism. Your numbers are 3, 10, 22, 27, 31, 38, 42.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 9/17/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You invite high expectations and enjoy meeting them, but given the magnitude of difficulty nowadays, it's OK to lower the bar. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You're under pressure to quit, but as tensions increase so does your resolve. Push comes to shove rekindles the drive that's been missing.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

The Reality Check Each Zodiac Sign Needs Right Now

The universe doesn’t revolve around you. Putting yourself first is fine, but you should care about more than yourself. You shouldn’t always choose the selfish decision. It’s good to be a kid at heart — but you need to take responsibility, too. You’re not actually a child anymore. You need to take care of yourself. You can’t rely on someone else to do it for you.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

Your Fall Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

The temperature and leaves aren't the only things changing this fall. As we embrace the autumnal season, we too will grow and evolve. The caveat is that we may not be willing to drop the past and move towards a new direction. If you're stuck and looking for a little guidance, your tarot card reading below will help you know how to navigate through the season. With help from the spirits and the cosmos, you can flourish in the autumnal breezes and sunsets.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscope: September 12 to September 18

“I don’t want to suffer,” says Frances, the deeply troubled bestselling author played by Melissa McCarthy in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. Frances has travelled to Tranquillum House, a wellness retreat in idyllic Southern California to “take a break” and “fix her life.” Frances wants to heal, but what she really craves is açai bowls and salt scrubs—nothing particularly challenging. Masha, the enigmatic (and masochistic) guru of the center played by Nicole Kidman, looks Frances deep in the eyes and replies, “You’re already suffering.”
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your September Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Might Throw You Off Track

Autumnal sunsets, cooler temperatures, and pumpkin spice lattes are not the only things coming our way in September. The month ahead brings a fiery mix of emotions, plenty of moments to reflect on the past, and ultimately, a chance to start anew. This month always fills us with new schemes...
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrities
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: A new moon brings some new beginnings

This week we have an amazing new moon in Virgo on Monday, Sept. 6 and much to do about Neptune in Pisces. Thursday, Sept. 2: While a strong moon in Cancer is in perfect harmony with Neptune in Pisces, a finicky Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune, the planet of imagination and good fortune. It is important to pay special attention to matters having to do with health and work today. It was Sept. 2, 1666, that a fire broke out at a bakeshop in London, England. Within days, it had consumed 80 per cent of the city and would forever be known as The Great Fire of London.
LIFESTYLE
Florida Weekly

HOROSCOPES

LEO (July 23 to August 22) Romance comes to unattached Leos and Leonas who have been waiting for Cupid to target them for far too long. Domestic purr-fection is also enhanced for paired Felines. VIRGO (August 23 to September 22) You need to take a much-needed break from that demanding...
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Why Each Zodiac Hasn’t Texted You Back Yet

They read your text, thought of a reply in their head, and forgot to answer you. They’ve been spending forever trying to craft the perfect response and aren’t sure what to say. Gemini. They drafted a bunch of replies to you but never sent a real one. They’re procrastinating because...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Each Zodiac Sign Has A Food That Goes With It, And I Bet Yours Will Make So Much Sense

If you’ve ever wondered why some people hate sweets, but love salty foods, you might want to look to the stars for an answer. You can use astrology to explain everything from the fashion trend you should try to how you deal with certain emotions, so it’s no surprise that food preferences work the same way. (Remember when we told you the tasty treat you always have in your home and your go-to snack, based on your sign? Same concept.) Here’s what to know if you’ve been wondering what food pairs best with your zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Sept. 17, 2021: Libra, investigate new tactics; Sagittarius, enjoy the journey

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Bobby Lee was born in San Diego, Calif., on this day in 1971. This birthday star has portrayed Jin Jeong on TV’s “Magnum P.I.” since 2019 and was a cast member of “MADtv.” He also played Arthur on “Splitting Up Together,” and he has appeared on episodes of “Fast Foodies,” “Dream Corp LLC” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Lee’s film work includes roles in “How It Ends,” “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle” and “Pineapple Express.”
LIFESTYLE
thestatetimes.com

Your Horoscope Forecast

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19): Hard work pays off! You’re on the right track. While there may be some obstacles thrown your way, keep your head up and remember your end goal. You will receive good news regarding money, or maybe a new career opportunity on the 22nd. Taurus (Apr. 20-May...
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

What Aries Should Expect For September 2021 (Horoscope)

The month of September will have you more centered on partnerships and connections. This is a period to restructure routines and to think about your path for the future. As Virgo season enters, you will have the courage to focus on those day-to-day routines and projects you have been putting off. A great time to invest in a planner to get things going. Towards the end of the month, things shift to Libra season, and you are going to get more focused on romantic endeavors. This is also a wonderful time to ground yourself at home and connect with loved ones.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning September 3, 2021. “I often wonder who I am and where is my country and where do I belong and why was I ever born at all,” wrote Virgo author Jean Rhys (1890–1979). I don’t think you will be agitated by those questions during the next eight weeks, Virgo. In fact, I suspect you will feel as secure in your identity as you have in a long time. You will enjoy prolonged clarity about your role in the world, the nature of your desires, and how you should plan your life for the next two years. If for some inexplicable reason you’re not already enjoying these developments, stop what you’re doing and meditate on the probability that I am telling you the bold truth.
LIFESTYLE

