The Energy Report : Man-Made Crises

Fears of a climate crisis is leading us to an energy crisis. Policy-makers around the globe are convinced that climate change is the biggest threat to mankind and equally convinced that man-made greenhouse gas emissions are causing it. They are taking drastic measures to try to change it. Yet, the policy decisions they are making are leading us to a world where we can expect more unreliability of energy and a coming energy crisis. The climate panic that is trying to ban fossil fuels too quickly as opposed to a level headed, multi-faceted approach is leading us to a path of a man-made energy crisis.