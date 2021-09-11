Perched Right Above The Cuyahoga River, This Ohio Hotel Is Absolutely Bucket-List Worthy
When it comes to memorable accommodations in Ohio, location is everything. For that reason, we’d like to highlight a hotel in Akron with a truly impressive view. The Sheraton Suites Akron/Cuyahoga Falls just so happens to be perched right above the Cuyahoga River, offering breathtaking views of this iconic Buckeye State attraction from several different places. So the next time you’re planning an epic Ohio staycation, you might just find that this bucket-list-worthy hotel checks all the boxes.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you ever stayed the night at the Sheraton Suites Akron/Cuyahoga Falls in Ohio? What did you think of your stay? Be sure to share your experiences with us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! For more information, including availability and rates, head on over to the Sheraton Suites website.
Address: Sheraton Suites Akron Cuyahoga Falls, 1989 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, USA
Comments / 0