Perched Right Above The Cuyahoga River, This Ohio Hotel Is Absolutely Bucket-List Worthy

When it comes to memorable accommodations in Ohio, location is everything. For that reason, we’d like to highlight a hotel in Akron with a truly impressive view. The Sheraton Suites Akron/Cuyahoga Falls just so happens to be perched right above the Cuyahoga River, offering breathtaking views of this iconic Buckeye State attraction from several different places. So the next time you’re planning an epic Ohio staycation, you might just find that this bucket-list-worthy hotel checks all the boxes.

From the front entrance, the Sheraton Suites in Akron/Cuyahoga Falls might look like any other of its kind. But trust us when we say that this stately hotel has quite the view!

In fact, it's perched right above the rushing Cuyahoga River. From multiple points throughout the hotel, guests will be able to view this magnificent landmark complete with its rapids and cascading waterfalls.

In fact, there's even an on-site restaurant called Beau's on the River where visitors are encouraged to dine with a view.

There are plenty of rooms and suites to choose from inside the hotel, so be sure to request one with a view of the water. It's truly unforgettable!

The hotel is especially popular during the warmer months when guests can go explore all that the Cuyahoga Falls area has to offer. From wooded hikes to scenic train excursions on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, there's no shortage of fun things to do.

Even in the heart of winter, the scenery is simply magnificent!

So whether you're traveling through the Akron area or simply looking for an exquisite Ohio staycation, you'll quickly fall in love with all that this hotel has to offer.

Address: Sheraton Suites Akron Cuyahoga Falls, 1989 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, USA