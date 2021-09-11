Prince Andrew was notified of sex abuse suit at Royal Lodge, filing shows
By Jeremy Hodges, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
7 days ago
LONDON — Prince Andrew was served with legal papers at his English home with the U.S. suit by a woman who claims she was recruited by Jeffrey Epstein as a teenager and “lent out” to powerful men, including the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, for sexual purposes. The Duke...
The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
Prince Andrew has finally been served court papers over his sex accuser’s lawsuit — after his police guards and security were initially ordered not to accept them, according to court papers filed Friday. Cesar Sepulveda filed an affidavit in the Manhattan federal court lawsuit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre confirming...
(CNN) -- Lawyers for a woman who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse say they have served the senior British royal with legal papers for a lawsuit. Prince Andrew is being sued in New York by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says he had sex with her when she was 17. Andrew has denied similar allegations from Giuffre in the past. Giuffre has launched a civil case seeking damages, but the lawsuit can't proceed until the papers are served.
A New York court is to hold a pre-trial conference on Monday on the civil suit filed against the Duke of York in the sex assault case against him, with reports suggesting his lawyers will not attend the hearing,. Attorneys for Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 38, who alleges Prince Andrew, 61,...
If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday. Prince Andrew puts faith in ‘The Rottweiler’. Obviously aware that the public impression is of a man hiding...
LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for an American woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew say they have served him with legal papers in a US civil suit. Attorneys for Virginia Giuffre say the documents were handed over to a Metropolitan Police officer on duty at the main gates of Andrew’s home in Windsor Great Park at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 27. The handover of the documents, first reported by Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, is important because Andrew would be obliged to respond within 21 days of the summons. “If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint,” Giuffre’s lawyers said in the documents.
Prince Andrew has apparently been served. On Friday, an affidavit arrived in New York federal court, showing that a process server in London went to Andrew’s residence at Windsor Castle on August 27th to deliver documents from Virginia Roberts Giuffre‘s sex abuse suit, and left them with a police officer on duty.
NEW YORK - Britain's Prince Andrew has been served with a lawsuit by a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting and battering her two decades ago, when she says she was also being abused by the financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a Friday court filing. In an affidavit filed with...
