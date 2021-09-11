Joey Menke, Colin Lunde lead Boiling Springs to 53-8 win over James Buchanan

The Boiling Springs Bubblers are playing a lot of “bully ball” to start the season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And there’s nothing wrong with that between the white lines on a football field. That is, unless, yours is the team they’re pushing around. And, unfortunately for James Buchanan, they were that team Friday as the Bubblers rolled to a 53-8 win. The win moved Boiling Springs to 3-0 on the season, and they are averaging right at 52-points per game during the stretch.