5 ways to make the most of your money

I reached financial independence (FI) several years ago by following three simple guiding principles: sensibly spending, actively saving, and soundly investing. While all three were key in my journey, I consider the principle of sensible spending habits as my foundation for achieving FI. By optimizing how I spent, I could save and invest more. Some have shared drastic examples like downsizing homes, relocating, or taking on more jobs in order to save more. However, many don’t want or need to make such significant changes to save considerably. Whether you are just trying to save a bit more or are looking to juice up your FI plans, you have many options to save without huge lifestyle changes. Here are 15 easy ways to save money now.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO