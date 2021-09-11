McMullen: Add Afghanis to our chain of misery

Editor's note: This column originally ran in the Tribune on Sept. 15, 2001. We are republishing it in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. On Sept. 11, 2001, either much change began, or little did. Examples of what makes our country great but imperfect — too numerous to count or recount here — have filled the media and our thoughts since. In the coming months, as new facts about the destruction of the World Trade Center and a large portion of the Pentagon are discovered and woven into the crazy quilt that becomes the history of this tragedy, we will recall where we were and what we were doing when the first news of it began. Much as for those of us who were alive when President Kennedy was shot and killed, Sept. 11 will engender a host of memories, none pleasant. But it need not be an excuse for more misery to be inflicted at a later date.

