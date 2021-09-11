CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The 9/11 Attacks Upended Appointment TV Ushering in the 24/7 News Cycle

By Marisa Guthrie
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Twenty years ago, on a crystal-clear late summer morning as millions of Americans headed off to work, the era of 24/7 news was born.

Yes, cable news existed before terrorists hijacked four passenger jets and slammed them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon (while the passengers of Flight 93 staged an uprising against their would-be executioners). CNN had pioneered the round-the-clock news model when it debuted in 1980, and came into its own with wee-hours coverage of 1991’s Gulf War. By 1996, Fox News and MSNBC had entered the market.

More from WWD

But the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, was the event that upended the news-at-appointed times model that had held sway since the dawn of TV. It was a day when Americans – and the world – could not look away.

At the time, television and radio were the only mass mediums for live news. The internet and “smart phones” existed, but they were far from ubiquitous (or very useful). Social media as we know it today was still decades away. And legacy print outlets had yet to establish robust digital offerings, let alone reliable live video capabilities.

“The 24/7 news cycle was never more percussive than in the aftermath of the attacks,” says Andrea Mitchell, who covered the unfolding event for NBC News.

News organizations began to scramble to understand what was happening after the first plane crashed into the North Tower at 8:46 a.m. Four minutes later, at 8:50 a.m., the first live pictures of smoke pouring out of the North Tower were broadcast. By 8:51 a.m., all three morning shows (NBC’s “Today,” ABC’s “Good Morning America,” CBS’ “The Early Show”) had scrapped their lineups to cover the attacks. The second plane plowing into the south face of the South Tower was broadcast on live television at 9:03 a.m.

“In the absence of social media, cable news, broadcast news became nonstop,” adds Mitchell. “We were on the air for five days with no commercial breaks on all of our networks, from NBC to MSNBC to CNBC, and that’s before streaming. We saw it in front of our eyes. The horror of a building coming down. The people on the planes, the people in the buildings, I knew some of them. A place that was so familiar, New York City, my hometown. And then the Pentagon attack in Washington, where I lived. The evacuation of Congress. The victims and the suffering and the survival and resilience of New York. There’s no way in which it didn’t transform all of our lives collectively.”

The so-called Big Four broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC — preempted four nights of primetime entertainment programming between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15, 2001, for what The Washington Post characterized at the time as “the longest continuous stream of coverage for a single news story in TV history.”

Mitchell’s husband, then-Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan, was over the Atlantic Ocean, on a flight back to the U.S. from Switzerland, when U.S. airspace was shut down. By the time his plane turned around and landed back in Zurich, it was about 4:30 p.m. in Washington. Mitchell, who was in NBC’s Washington bureau newsroom, heard her phone ring. She answered it just as “Nightly News” anchor Tom Brokaw was about to throw to her from the anchor desk in New York.

“I said, ‘Hi, where are you?’” Mitchell recalls. “And in my ear, I heard the producer saying, ‘Andrea we’re about to come to you.’ All I could say to [Greenspan] was, ‘Listen up’ and I put my old flip cell phone in my lap. And for Tom and for our audience, I reprised everything that happened that day. And that’s how my husband, who was the chairman of the Federal Reserve, found out what was going on.”

On that day — when 2,977 people were killed — Americans were collectively glued to their television sets as pictures of the attacks gave way to video of the smoldering pile at Ground Zero — still on fire days later — and photos of the missing that papered Lower Manhattan. (Of the 2,753 people killed in the Towers, 1,674 have been identified through DNA, the latest only a few days ago.)

“This, in the most stunning way, defined what breaking news could be, in the best possible sense,” said Chris Jansing, who was the morning anchor on MSNBC on Sept. 11. On that day, Jansing anchored from the low roof of the network’s Secaucus, N.J., headquarters, which had a view of Lower Manhattan. Over her shoulder, viewers could see the plumes of smoke rising from Ground Zero.

At the time, 90 percent of adults said they got most of their news about the attacks from television, according to a study by the Pew Research Center, while only 5 percent got news online. Television was replete with images of death, grief and destruction. Yet the majority of Americans (63 percent) said they could not stop watching. Nielsen Media Research estimated that 80 million Americans were watching prime-time coverage of the attacks on 9/11.

NBC’s coverage that night averaged more than 22 million viewers from 8 to 11 p.m., while ABC and CBS averaged more than 17 million and 14 million, respectively. We’ll never know precisely how many people were watching the horror unfold that morning. (At the time, Nielsen did not measure out-of-home viewing, and millions of Americans were likely watching the attacks unfold in their offices.) It was hard to watch; in the days immediately following 9/11, 71 percent of adults said they felt depressed, according to Pew, while nearly half had difficulty concentrating and a third reported sleep disruption.

At the time, Jansing was living with her dog in a high-rise apartment along the Hudson River in Manhattan with a view of the Twin Towers. She could not return to her apartment until Sept. 12; by then the Towers were subsumed by flames and acrid smoke. Every morning in the days and weeks afterward, she would wake at 4 a.m. to make the trip to Secaucus to anchor MSNBC’s ongoing coverage.

“It was first of all a privilege, but also a responsibility to do that job and do it well,” she says. “Because I knew how much it mattered. The flames just went on for so long. My morning wakeup was looking out that window and even in the dark being able to see what was left. And saying to myself, ‘Buck up, it’s time to go do the most important thing you’ll ever do professionally.’”

Indeed, out of that horror came a spirit of unity that seems all but impossible today. Then, New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former president and first lady Bill and Hillary Clinton stood shoulder-to-shoulder in Yankee Stadium for a memorial service 12 days after the attacks. Today, the ideological chasm is so wide that Americans cannot seem to agree on basic facts — or reality as conspiracy theories have been mainstreamed by social media.

And the media? In November 2001, according to Pew, news organizations enjoyed “record-high ratings for professionalism.” Around seven-in-10 adults (69 percent) said they “stand up for America,” while 60 percent said they protected democracy.

Adds Mitchell: “The news media won’t ever be the same. It accelerated the technological push toward social media, which led to the creation of the platforms for which we are now working. The pandemic should not be underestimated as a transforming event given the unspeakable loss. But in many other ways, 9/11 has not at all faded. And I do hope that these memorials remind people of the sacrifice and the loss and the sense of community in which we all came together.”

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

9/11 Documentaries and Specials To View On TV

As a result of the tragedies of September 11th, the world will never be the same again. On the twentieth anniversary of this tragic incident, we’ve compiled a collection of television specials and documentaries to commemorate this very special day to all of us. Tune in starting today to view the 9/11 commemoration special.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

How 9/11 changed the way we watch TV news

After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the three major broadcast networks stayed on the air with round-the-clock coverage for five straight days. At the time, the network news divisions were still defined by their star anchors — Dan Rather on CBS, Tom Brokaw on NBC and Peter Jennings on ABC — all of whom had become familiar faces through years of delivering information into viewers' living rooms each night. Their relationship with the audience was established by looking straight into the camera during times of crisis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AdWeek

Here’s How TV News Is Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

The television news networks are delivering in-depth coverage surrounding the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on America. On the landmark day itself, Saturday, Sept. 11, the networks will present special programming throughout the morning, and into the evening. Fox News’ 5 p.m. offering, The Five, will broadcast live from Citi Field before the Mets versus Yankees contest. Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine and former Mets catcher and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza will join the broadcast.
WORLD
Columbian

Millions turned to TV news on 9/11

NEW YORK — “Turn on your television.”. Those words were repeated in millions of homes on Sept. 11, 2001. Friends and relatives took to the telephone: Something awful was happening. You have to see. Before social media and with online news in its infancy, the story of the day when...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Chris Jansing
Person
Tom Brokaw
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Alan Greenspan
Person
Andrea Mitchell
NPR

From TV News Tickers to Homeland: The Ways TV Was Affected By 9/11

There is a long list of ways America was transformed by the terrorist attacks that destroyed the Twin Towers on 9/11/2001. But the question of how TV itself was changed – particularly in ways still relevant today – is more complicated. CNBC anchor Shepard Smith, who covered the attack and...
TV & VIDEOS
WINKNEWS.com

Watch Live: CBS News’ coverage of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

CBS News is broadcasting its coverage of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks Saturday morning in a CBS News Special Report beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. on WINK-TV. “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell is leading coverage from ground zero in New York City.
FESTIVAL
milwaukeesun.com

FBI declassifies documents associated with 9/11 attacks

Washington [US] September 12 (ANI): The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Saturday declassified several documents associated with the investigation of the horrific 9/11 attacks on the US. The documents also carry information related to the suspected Saudi government support to the attacks. The documents were released following an executive...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Ex-Fox News Editor Recalls ‘Humiliation’ of Being Fired Over Election Night

Former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt recounted the “terrible feeling of humiliation” over getting fired by the network after he defended the Fox News decision desk’s early but accurate election night call for President Joe Biden to win Arizona, adding that it was “very challenging” to tell his kids he was suddenly kicked to the curb.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Fox News#9 11#Nbc#Americans#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#Cnn#Msnbc#Wwd Red Carpet#Nbc News#Abc#Cbs#Cnbc#Congress#The Washington Post#The Federal Reserve#Towers#The Pew Research Center
The Independent

Hilarious ‘self-own’ Tucker Carlson graphic goes viral

It looked as though Fox’s Tucker Carlson was being trolled by his own show when a caption popped up briefly while he was onscreen, seemingly describing the TV host as “dangerous”.Carlson’s head and shoulders filled the screen while he spoke to the camera, and the chyron running along the bottom of the screen read: “This man is a danger to the country,” followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight.Presumably, the caption was intended to refer to General Mark Milley, as Carlson was devoting the segment of his show to slamming the Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gen Milley reportedly...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Showtime's 'The Circus' resumes — but has circus left town?

What does “The Circus” do when the circus has left town?That's the pithy question that comes to mind upon learning that the Showtime political series opens its seventh season on Sunday, when consumer interest in political news has dropped sharply with the end of Donald Trump s presidency.“The thing about the circus — there's comedy, there's drama and there are death-defying acts of physical daring,” said John Heilemann, one of the show's four reporters. “Those things are still in our politics and we think the drama of American politics is ever-present, has not receded in any way and is...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
Country
Switzerland
TVLine

TVLine Items: Piers Morgan Joins Fox Nation, Another Life Trailer and More

Piers Morgan has found a new outlet: The former CNN host has signed a global deal with Fox News parent company News Corp and will host a daily talk show that will stream on Fox Nation here in the U.S., our sister site Variety reports. “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” Morgan said in a statement. “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.” Morgan succeeded Larry King as CNN’s...
TV & VIDEOS
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Remembering 9/11: Attack hits all of America

Editor’s Note: The following editorial is reprinted from the Sept. 12, 2001 issue of the Shelby Promoter and Cut Bank Pioneer Press. The story that follows also appeared in the Sept. 12 issue of the Promoter. Smith was the editor of the Promoter and is a retired U.S. Army Lt. Col.
TOOLE COUNTY, MT
billypenn.com

Headlines from 9/11: How Philadelphia news covered the attack that changed the U.S. forever

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Two decades before the coronavirus pandemic sent the world into a frantic scramble to understand our “new normal,” everyday life for millions of people changed when four airplanes were hijacked and crashed into sites from New York City to Washington DC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Telegram

9/11 attacks remembered in Superior

Superior city leaders still remember where they were when news of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks broke. “People oftentimes think of Pearl Harbor, and when Kennedy was shot, you know, (for) older generations. For me, this was one of those events,” said Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander. Nearly 3,000 people...
SUPERIOR, WI
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy