East Saint Louis, IL

Three Men Charged In East St. Louis Shooting

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
EAST ST. LOUIS – The Office of the St. Clair County State’s Attorney, James Gomric, Friday night announced three men have been charged in the East St. Louis shooting. Charged are Lorenzo W. Bruce Jr., a 32-year-old-male from Madison, IL., Cartez R. Beard, a 30-year-old male from Cahokia, IL., and Deangelo M. Higgs, a 35-year-old-male from East St. Louis, IL., each with one count of Felon in Possession of a Weapon (Class 3 Felony), and seven counts of Aggravated Battery / Discharge o Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

