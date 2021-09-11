CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough Public Libraries Offer Homework Help

 7 days ago
By Jimmy Velez, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library. All photos provided by Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library

The pandemic that has consumed daily life for the past year and a half has been deeply challenging to all, and especially for students. Students have had to abruptly adapt to new routines such as remote learning, and many of them have struggled. This new school year reunites students with their friends, peers, teachers and librarians. It also reunites them with homework. Luckily for students and their parents, there are countless public library resources that students and parents can use for homework help to ease this transition.

Find all the free educational resources you’ll need this school year with your Hillsborough County public library card or student HAAL Pass. Begin the application process online at HCPLC.org/GetACard. With HAAL Pass, all Hillsborough County School, Hillsborough County Charter School or Hillsborough Virtual School students can use their student ID numbers to access articles and study aids, read eBooks and audiobooks and borrow up to 3 items. Learn more at HCPLC.org/HAALPass.

Here are just a few of the public library resources available to students at HCPLC.org/HomeworkHelp:

  • Tutor.com offers a wide range of resources for academic help, including live one-on-one tutoring sessions with education professionals seven days a week. Tutor.com covers math, science, social studies and is also available for Spanish-speaking students. Students may submit papers for review, send math questions for step-by-step guidance and get help with essay writing. For older students, Tutor.com offers college preparation and career resources.
  • Science Online is an extensive database provided through your local public library with a full range of scientific resources for students. Access learning modules, news and magazine articles, videos and even interactive experiments any time and from any device.
  • LearningExpress offers extra help with school assignments for elementary and middle school students. Students may access hundreds of practice tests for a wide range of subjects such as reading, writing and math. There are also many sample practice tests for high school and college entrance exams. For any of the resources, you can create an account to track your progress. LearningExpress is available through the library website and through a recently released app, http://ow.ly/fAX250zhgUJ
  • World Book Encyclopedia Online supports all levels of learning with features and includes a collection of encyclopedic resources including World Book for Kids, World Book Discover and Timelines. Articles cover both historical and current topics making it an essential resource for many students.
  • Would your student like additional help? Ask a librarian! Local librarians are available to answer your questions Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at org/Hillsborough. You can also visit any Hillsborough County public library location or contact us by chat, text or email. HCPLC.org/Contact

Learning is a lifelong habit, and the public library offers these and many more resources to support learners of all ages.

*Originally published in our September 2021 Issue

