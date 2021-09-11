ArkLaTex events remembering 9/11

SHREVEPORT, La.- The ArkLaTex is hosting several events Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Here is a list of some of the events happening in our area. The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is hosting its all day commemorative stair climb. Eight stair masters will be set up in the lobby of the B-H-P YMCA and can be reserved starting at 7 a.m. Participants who donate a minimum of 10 dollars or climb 110 flights of stairs will receive a commemorative 9/11 pin. All funds will go to first responders in Shreveport-Bossier.