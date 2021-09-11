CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LETTER: Water restrictions on Vegas homeowners

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike other residents in Las Vegas, I got my notice on the new watering dates for summer months. I’m sure I’m not the only citizen who is rather perturbed at having to restrict my watering. Why isn’t there a mandate on developers who are building new housing developments to put in “on-demand” hot water heaters in the new homes? In the homes now, the hot water heater is placed in the garage. If you want hot water in your bathroom at the other end of the house, you have to let water run for at many minutes just to get warm water. Think of the water waste this causes.

www.reviewjournal.com

