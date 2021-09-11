CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gooding, ID

Magic Valley Man Facing Multiple Charges after Two Police Pursuits

By Benito Baeza
 7 days ago
GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges following police pursuits in Gooding County in August. Braxton Emery has two cases filed against him in Gooding County, both stemming from two police pursuits, the last ended with him being flown to the hospital. According to charging court documents,...

