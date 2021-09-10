CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs Promote WR To Active Roster; Waive S

Cover picture for the articleAccording to his agent David Canter of GEE Worldwide, Jaydon Mickens has been promoted and signed to the Bucs 53-man roster. Mickens signed to the team’s practice squad after not making the initial 53-man roster out of camp. He was elevated from the practice squad before the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys to return kicks. Mickens ended the night with 92 kickoff return yards, including a 41-yard return that gave the Bucs crucial field position. He finished with 21 total punt return yards and a long of 14, though he had a 24-yard return called back on a holding penalty.

