CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Coronavirus: Mississippi doctors can lose license for spreading fake vaccine info

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Np9DV_0bsnZpUf00

JACKSON, Miss. — Doctors in Mississippi who spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine could have their medical licenses suspended or revoked, according to a new policy released this week.

The Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure, which released its policy on Tuesday, said doctors have an “ethical and professional responsibility” to share factual and scientific information with their patients, according to The Associated Press.

“Spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts that responsibility, threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk,” the policy states.

The policy also warns doctors against spreading misinformation on social media sites and suggests they should separate their professional and personal content online, according to the AP.

“Physicians must understand that actions online and content posted can affect their reputation, have consequences for their medical careers, and undermine public trust in the medical profession,” the policy states.

According to the state board, the rule requiring factual information goes beyond the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Physicians have an ethical obligation to ensure that medical information they provide in a media environment is accurate, inclusive of known risks and benefits, commensurate with their medical expertise, and based on valid scientific evidence and insight gained from professional experience,” the policy states.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Vaccines
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports eight pregnant mothers have died in last four weeks; 72 unborn babies of COVID moms have died since pandemic began

Mississippi state health officials say eight pregnant Mississippi women have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last four weeks. “It’s been a rough month and a half,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday. “The Delta surge has really been stressful. It’s overwhelmed our health system, and it’s caused a number of deaths.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

This Doctor Spread False Information About COVID. She Still Kept Her Medical License

Last month, Dr. Simone Gold stood before a crowd at a conservative church in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and delivered a talk riddled with misinformation. She told people to avoid vaccination against the coronavirus. As an alternative, she pushed drugs that have not been proven effective at treating COVID-19 — drugs that she also offered to prescribe to the audience in exchange for $90 telehealth appointments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyNorthwest

Common link among children who’ve died of COVID-19 in Washington state

Health officials in Washington say there’s a common link among the children who have died of COVID-19 in the state: being unvaccinated, and having underlying conditions. “The obvious things like underlying immune suppression — so cancer and certainly diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state’s acting Chief Science Officer, on Thursday. “Some of the other things in the older age group are things like obesity.”
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Associated Press#Ap#The State Board#Cox Media Group
KTSA

Texas Army veteran denied ICU bed due to COVID crisis dies of treatable illness

CBS News/ Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson. When U.S. Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson started feeling sick last week, he went to the hospital in Bellville, Texas, outside Houston. His health problem wasn’t related to COVID-19, but Wilkinson needed advanced care, and with the coronavirus filling up intensive care beds, he couldn’t get it in time to save his life.
HOUSTON, TX
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CharlotteObserver.com

Kentucky firefighter refused COVID vaccine over politics. Then virus hospitalized him

A Kentucky firefighter who avoided the COVID vaccine for political reasons now says he “messed up” after a hospital stay. And he’s urging others not to do the same. “Since COVID-19 became a ‘thing’ I felt I had nothing to fear,” Jimmy Adams wrote in a public Facebook post. “Over the last year and a half the topic had become exhausting to me. Day in and day out, opinions, political views, agendas, personal attacks, mask or no mask, test no test, shot or no shot. ... You get the point.
KENTUCKY STATE
WISH-TV

Health officials: Delta is eating lungs of the unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another coronavirus surge is here and, because of the delta variant, it’s stronger than ever. The numbers don’t lie; hospitalizations, testing and death rates are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the worst of the pandemic last winter. Listen to this story. As one doctor put it,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Twin Falls Times-News

Jim Jones: Can Idaho doctors be disciplined for spreading COVID misinformation?

Dr. Ryan Cole of Boise has been accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, discouraging life-saving vaccinations and touting unproven remedies for the virus. Even though a number of complaints have been lodged against him on those grounds, the Idaho Medical Board (IMB) has taken the stance that disciplinary action is not available under its guiding statutes. Is there no remedy for broadcasting harmful medical advice on COVID?
IDAHO STATE
WTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
DALLAS, WV
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy