Aerospace & Defense

FAILURE: Firefly Alpha 1st flight - Vandenberg SLC-2W - 3 Sep 2021 (01:59 UTC)

NASASpaceFlight.com
 7 days ago

The most noteworthy part, to me, is that none of this would have happened if they had merely shut the engines off instead of blowing the thing up. Wrong on both accounts. The vehicle would have still broken up and exploded send parts everywhere. Can't say it would still be...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX begins second Starlink shell with Vandenberg launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying a total of 51 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. This was the first launch in support of deploying the second shell of Starlink satellites. The Falcon 9 lifted off from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 4-East (SLC-4E)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Firefly Aerospace traces rocket launch failure to premature engine shutdown

Firefly Aerospace's debut launch last week failed because of a premature engine shutdown, company representatives have determined. Texas-based Firefly conducted its first-ever orbital test flight on Thursday (Sept. 2), sending its 95-foot-tall (29 meters) Alpha rocket skyward from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. About 2.5 minutes after liftoff, the two-stage launcher began to tumble, and shortly thereafter it exploded in a dramatic fireball.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Firefly Alpha Rocket Felled By Electrical Issue

Firefly Aerospace is homing in on the cause of an early engine shutdown that nixed its first attempt to reach orbit. One of the four engines on the company’s two-stage Alpha rocket shut down about 15 sec. after liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sept. 2. “The valve that feeds propellant to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4)

Some Leeward side shots of Starship 20. Looks like they've covered a few spots for the approaching storm. Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4) Booster 6's Common Dome section was spotted at the Production Site just days after Booster 5 stacking began. Meanwhile, work continues on the Carriage System for the Chopsticks at the Launch Site.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
