Gooding, ID

Magic Valley Man Facing Multiple Charges after Two Police Pursuits

By Benito Baeza
 7 days ago
GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges following police pursuits in Gooding County in August. Braxton Emery has two cases filed against him in Gooding County, both stemming from two police pursuits, the last ended with him being flown to the hospital. According to charging court documents,...

98.3 The Snake

Juvenile Killed in Rollover East of Shoshone

KIMAMA, Idaho (KLIX)-A juvenile driver was killed in an early morning rollover crash on Idaho Highway 24 east of Shoshone Friday and sent another to the hospital. According to Idaho Idaho State Police the crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Kimama, in east Lincoln County. The driver was headed west when the driver went off the road, over corrected and rolled. The young driver was ejected from the vehicle and killed. The other juvenile was flown by air ambulance to an area hospital. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Two Injured in Twin Falls Rollover Crash, One Flown to East Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people had to be hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover in northeast Twin Falls Tuesday evening requiring one be flown by helicopter. According to Twin Falls Police, officers were called out at around 7:30 to the 2000 block of Pole Line Road, just east of the mall area, for a Ford Ranger that had rolled. One 21-year-old passenger was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley with injuries and later released while the 21-year-old driver was flown by Air St. Luke's to an Idaho Falls hospital and released the next day. Police say the driver was headed west when he failed to merge from the two-lane down to a single-lane and hit the concrete barrier, causing the pickup to rollover into a ditch.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Shop Destroyed by Fire South of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A shop containing several cars and tools went up in flames Thursday afternoon south of Twin Falls. According to Interim Battalion Chief Aaron Hudson, with the Twin Falls Fire Department, the fire was reported at around 2:25 p.m. on E 3200 N a little more than a mile southeast of the Magic Valley Airport. Crews arrived on scene and found the more than 1400 sq. ft. shop engulfed by flames. Hudson said it took nearly an hour to get it under control. There were four or five vehicles inside the shop along with typical shop equipment and tools.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Gooding County, ID
Gooding County, ID
Boise, ID
Idaho Crime & Safety
Gooding, ID
98.3 The Snake

Shoshone Man Charged Following Utah Police Pursuit

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KLIX)-A 51-year-old man from Shoshone is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit and SWAT situation early Sunday morning in northern Utah. According to the Bountiful Police Department Asst. Chief Edwards, multiple people called in to 911 to report a reckless driver trying to run people off the road at around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 12, in Bountiful, Utah just north of Salt Lake City. According to police, the suspect, later identified as Cory Adams, 51, with last known address of Shoshone, Idaho, struck a car with his pickup injuring the occupants and continuing on. Bountiful police said Adams hit a second car and was told by the responding officer to stay in his vehicle, however police allege Adams rammed the police car and continued on nearly hitting two other police cars. Spike strips were used to slow the pickup down which eventually went into a cul-de-sac where Adams refused to exit the vehicle.
UTAH STATE
98.3 The Snake

Man Injured in ATV Crash Near Shoshone Basin, Flown to Boise

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-A man on a four-wheeler had to be airlifted to a Boise hospital after crashing Sunday morning southeast of Rogerson. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, deputies and first responders were called out at around 11:45 a.m. to the desert area on Shoshone Basin Road were the ATV had crashed. It happened near the entry to the U.S. National Forest.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

92 People Died on Idaho Roads in Summer 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A total of 92 people lost their lives on Idaho roads between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends known as the 100 Deadliest Days. According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, that is ten more people killed in motor vehicle crashes than in 2020. Out of...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Sagle Man Killed in Rollover Crash Near Hope

HOPE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 78-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday evening near the community of Hope. According to Idaho State Police, at around 4:28 p.m. Royal Shields Jr, of Sagle had been headed east on Idaho Highway 200 in a 2008 GMC pickup when he lost control and hit a rock wall. The impact caused the pickup to rollover. Part of the roadway was blocked for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.
IDAHO STATE
#Idaho State Police#Klix#Isp
98.3 The Snake

Oregon Man Killed in Three-vehicle Crash Near Wilder

WILDER, Idaho (KLIX)-An Oregon man died when his small car was hit by a dump truck Friday morning near Wilder. According to Idaho State Police, the victim has not been identified, however he was a 60-year-old man from Ontario driving a Ford Focus at around 6:30 a.m. The driver of the Ford had been headed south on U.S. Highway 95 and had stopped to yield to northbound traffic before turning left onto Howe Road. The Ford was then hit from behind by a 24-year-old female driver of a GMC Yukon.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Train Splits Semi-trailer in Half at Crossing Near Tyhee, Driver Cited

TYHEE, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver was cited for failing to yield when a train split his trailer in half north of Chubbuck in the small community of Tyhee. According to Idaho State Police, the 22-year-old driver out of Blackfoot was pulling an empty trailer westbound on W. Tyhee Road when a northbound train struck it at around 1:38 p.m. at the crossing between N. Hiline Road and U.S. Highway 91. No one was injured in the collision, however it stopped all train traffic for a time until the scene was cleared at around 3 p.m. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Crash at Shoshone Intersection Sends Four to Hospital

SHOSHONE, Idaho-(KLIX)-A crash between a Mack truck and sedan in Shoshone sent four people to area hospitals, one by air ambulance Wednesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened a little after 1 p.m. at the intersection of 420 N and Idaho Highway 75. The driver of the Mack truck, Casey Connell, failed to yield to a Saturn Aura headed north on the highway and the two crashed at the intersection. The driver of the Saturn, Edgar Ramos, 26, of Wendell was taken to a local hospital along with his passenger, Hugo Ramos, 28; another passenger Erling Ramos Torrez, 19, had to be flown to an area hospital. All three men had been wearing seat belts. Connell was also taken to an area hospital.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Truck Hauling Chairs Overturns Near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck load of chairs ended up on the side of the highway north of Blackfoot Thursday morning. Idaho State Police said the 19-year-old Idaho Falls driver was not seriously injured when his box truck went off the road and overturned, spilling the chairs along U.S. Highway 91 at just before 10 a.m. The chairs had been headed to the Eastern Idaho Fair happening in Blackfoot. The crash slowed traffic along the highway for a few hours while the crash was cleaned up.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

