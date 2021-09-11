Magic Valley Man Facing Multiple Charges after Two Police Pursuits

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KLIX)-A 51-year-old man from Shoshone is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit and SWAT situation early Sunday morning in northern Utah. According to the Bountiful Police Department Asst. Chief Edwards, multiple people called in to 911 to report a reckless driver trying to run people off the road at around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 12, in Bountiful, Utah just north of Salt Lake City. According to police, the suspect, later identified as Cory Adams, 51, with last known address of Shoshone, Idaho, struck a car with his pickup injuring the occupants and continuing on. Bountiful police said Adams hit a second car and was told by the responding officer to stay in his vehicle, however police allege Adams rammed the police car and continued on nearly hitting two other police cars. Spike strips were used to slow the pickup down which eventually went into a cul-de-sac where Adams refused to exit the vehicle.

UTAH STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO