The Washington Mystics are playing the Minnesota Lynx for the second time this regular season tonight on the road at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be available to watch on NBA TV and Bally Sports North. In their June matchup, the Mystics pulled off a 4-point win thanks to Tina Charles’ team-high 31 points. Charles traveled with the team to Minnesota but she is still questionable to play. If she does suit up, it is unknown if she will be placed under a minutes restriction.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO