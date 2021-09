Ok, so Week 1 didn’t exactly go as we AAC folk planned. Unless you are my conference pawdcast cohost, then it went pretty much exactly how you thought it would. Except Tulsa. Nobody foresaw that loss to UC Davis but hats off to the Aggies. Cincy, Memphis and SMU all rolled, UCF gave Knights fans a scare before mounting a Malzahn-worthy comeback against Boise State and USF and Navy struggled as expected. Kind of mad at Rutgers for running up that 61-14 score against Temple but incredibly proud of Tulane for almost beating an overrated Oklahoma squad in Norman. As for Houston and ECU, I’m like a disappointed dad after your bad soccer game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO