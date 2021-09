RUTLEDGE – The staff of Grainger County Election Commission, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Department, has begun the move to its new offices at 7701 Rutledge Pike. The site was formerly the office of New South Credit Union, which has relocated in Blaine. Administrator of Elections Gina Hipsher said the new office will help them better serve the public.

GRAINGER COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO