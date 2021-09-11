Review – The Artful Escape
The Artful Escape was announced a whopping four years ago during Microsoft’s E3 2017 presentation. Four years! I can’t believe how long it took for the folks at Beethoven & Dinosaur and Annapurna Interactive (a publisher I still have largely mixed feelings towards in terms of their library) to deliver their musical opus. I’ve been eagerly waiting for this game ever since, even though I had no idea of how it would play or what it would be about, besides having a protagonist who wielded a holographic guitar, that is. What we ended up getting was something unexpected, but no less enjoyable.waytoomany.games
Comments / 0