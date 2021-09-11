Review – The Artful Escape

There’s a lot that’s alluring about being a rock star – the chance to live the dream as a larger-than-life figure on stage playing to a packed stadium of rapturous fans, followed by the whirlwind highs of touring and partying to excess. That was once a part of Johnny Galvatron’s life in the late 00s when he founded the band The Galvatrons – the name, including the frontman’s own last name, taken from the robot character in 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie, and inspired by its electronic glam metal soundtrack. Of course, there was quite the gulf between the fantasy and reality of being a “mid-tier band” in Australia, by his own admission.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO