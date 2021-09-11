CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review – F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

By Leo Faria
waytoomany.games
Cover picture for the articleI know some of you out there, including some of my WTMG colleagues, have been waiting for F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch for a while, but I had never heard of it until about a week or so ago. With that being said, the moment I saw its trailer and some of its gameplay footage, I was immediately sold. I was craving a brand new metroidvania that would take advantage of the power of the PlayStation 5, and that edgy dieselpunk furry insanity looked to be exactly what wanted. Now that I’ve played it, I can attest it was everything I could have hoped for and even a bit more.

