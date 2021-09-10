Annual Faculty Convocation 2021

On Thursday August 26, 2021, the College of Communication and the Arts held a virtual orientation, welcoming incoming graduate students pursuing candidacy in the College's MA in Museum Professions and MA in Communication programs. The orientation, held through Microsoft Teams, commenced by faculty introductions, an overview of community and campus life at Seton Hall. Founding Dean, Deirdre Yates, M.F.A., Assistant Dean, Ryan Hudes, Ph.D., CASE Director, Brittany Scoles, M.A., Communication Program Director Renee Robinson, Ph.D., and Museum Professions Program Director Gregory Stevens, M.A.T were all in attendance to provide a warm welcome to the new graduate students as they begin their new journey.The orientation opened with a virtual-friendly ice breaker activity, encouraging students to share how they were feeling as they set to enter graduate school. The chat-box was met with responses of excitement, and both the administrators and faculty reflected on their own time as graduate students, describing their studies as a period of intellectual complexity and discovery.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO