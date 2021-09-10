CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Faculty Convocation 2021

By Michael Ricciardelli
shu.edu
 8 days ago

Amidst pomp, regalia and the University bagpipers, Seton Hall held its Annual Faculty Convocation, a special event in which the University welcomes new faculty and recognizes faculty being honored for promotions and tenure. Held virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic, the 2021 Faculty Convocation marked a return to campus...

