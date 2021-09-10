CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idemia provides selfie biometrics for remote verification of NASA collaborators

By Chris Burt
biometricupdate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA is gaining the ability to verify the digital identity of partners and collaborators remotely with selfie biometrics through a contract with Idemia North America. Idemia has developed a federal Remote Identity Proofing (RIP) solution in compliance with NIST 800-63A Identity Assurance Level (IAL) 2, which requires physical or biometric comparison for identity binding. NASA partners and collaborators can use their Android or iOS mobile devices to enroll their photo ID and biometrics, including liveness detection.

BUSINESS
CELL PHONES

