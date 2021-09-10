Idemia provides selfie biometrics for remote verification of NASA collaborators

The adoption of biometric data usage by governments opens the door to a dystopian future. One of the important pieces of information that has come out of the US-led withdrawal from Afghanistan is that some of the equipment left behind was used for a biometric data collection program. The US military had used devices to capture fingerprints, iris scans, and facial images to build a database of the Afghan population to help fight terrorists.

