MLB

Reds at Cardinals, Game 1 - Lineups, Preview, etc.

By Red Reporter
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOK, folks. It’s officially crunch time. All the bacon’s in the pan, and it’s time to crank up the stove. Mmmmm, bacon. The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a crucial, vital, crucialvital 3-game series in Busch Stadium this evening, with both clubs eyeing the final playoff spot in the National League. As things stand this afternoon, the Reds sit a game back of the San Diego Padres for the second Wild Card spot, with the Cardinals 3.0 games back of the Pads. In other words, this series is hot damn important.

