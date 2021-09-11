Reds at Cardinals, Game 1 - Lineups, Preview, etc.

The New York Mets (72-72, third place in the National League’s eastern division) continue their second-to-last home stand of the season, hosting manager Mike Shildt’s St. Louis Cardinals (73-69, third place in the National League’s central division) for three night games at Citi Field. For the Mets, coming off an emotional series victory over the New York Yankees, complete with a 9/11 memorial, comebacks, blown leads, and a benches-clearing incident, the story remains the same. They need to win basically every day, get help from other teams, and see what happens. The hope is that the series against the Yankees propels them to do exactly that.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO