When Clear Secure went public in June, the offering could have been viewed as a moment of rebirth for a travel industry battered by COVID-19. The New York City–based company provides biometric security clearance at more than 50 airports as well as other screening services at sports arenas, office complexes, and even the New York Stock Exchange where shares of the business are now traded. Following its IPO, Clear is valued at $6.8 billion with $215.3 million in annual revenue. Not bad for a business highly exposed to the struggling commercial airline industry.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO