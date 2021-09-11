BKFC 21 Results
The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship touches down in Nebraska for the first time tonight, as BKFC 21 goes down live from the Ralston Arena in Omaha. The main event will feature two former Bellator veterans who have found success in their new sport, as Mike Richman faces Dakota Cochrane. “The Marine” Richman debuted with BKFC with a bang bay in April, scoring a stoppage victory over Marcel Stamps in just 71 seconds at BKFC 17. He will once again enter enemy territory at BKFC 21 against Cochrane, who is 3-0 in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing, highlighted by wins over former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks and longtime UFC fan favorite Chris Leben.www.chatsports.com
