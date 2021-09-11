CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

BKFC 21 Results

By MMASucka
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship touches down in Nebraska for the first time tonight, as BKFC 21 goes down live from the Ralston Arena in Omaha. The main event will feature two former Bellator veterans who have found success in their new sport, as Mike Richman faces Dakota Cochrane. “The Marine” Richman debuted with BKFC with a bang bay in April, scoring a stoppage victory over Marcel Stamps in just 71 seconds at BKFC 17. He will once again enter enemy territory at BKFC 21 against Cochrane, who is 3-0 in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing, highlighted by wins over former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks and longtime UFC fan favorite Chris Leben.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE?

Triple H usually oversees the operations of NXT but with him resting up at home due to the surgery he had, he was not present at the first edition of NXT 2.0. It has been noted that Shawn Michaels showed up after NXT 2.0 went off the air this week. He was also in charge while Triple H was out of commission. It is needless to say that the relaunch of the brand was successful. Vince McMahon Ordered ‘Assault’ Of WWE Stars.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Is Megan Fox ‘In Love’ With UFC Star?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were recently involved in a tiff at the MTV Video Music Awards. Michaela Okland is seemingly quite interested in the incident like any other person. Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?. She wrote:. “Ok actually I am 100%...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘In Trouble’ With Police In Video

Nate Diaz is one of the original bad boys of the fighting game when it comes to UFC. Nate has gone on record to state how little he truly does care about getting into trouble. The latest video of Nate being apprehended by police proves this point to the max. When you look back on Nate Diaz’ career, it might not all be shiny and golden, but it truly is really such a story to tell that has every up and down that you could think of. Jon Jones ‘Roid Rage’ Leaked By UFC Fighter.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johny Hendricks
Person
Chris Leben
Person
Mike Richman
Person
Dakota Cochrane
Wrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Drops Bombshell Before AEW Dynamite

Could Bray Wyatt be coming to AEW soon?! The professional wrestling and sports entertainment world has been abuzz reacting to the WWE Championship with of Big E during this past Monday’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. The long time New Day member and former WWE Intercontinental Champion cashed in his Money in the Bank contact to secure his first WWE Championship, pinning Bobby Lashley. Has WWE let Bray Wyatt sign with a new company?
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Bad Remark’ To Tyron Woodley Leaks?

The Youtube star Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) recently said that the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is underestimating him, as their eight-round boxing clash is around the corner. While Paul is taking part in his fourth bout, Woodley is making his pro boxing debut. Woodley is the most experienced fighter that Paul has ever faced.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Sad Medical Rumor Leaks

Brock Lesnar does not abide by the rules. Many would agree with that statement and it’s more true than ever as Brock Lesnar is said to be able to do things that others have been punished for. Now, this isn’t a shock, or wouldn’t be a shock if it was something simple, but this really is something huge for everyone in and out of the WWE locker rooms. Former WWE Champion ‘Leaving’ Raw?
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bare Knuckle Boxing#Combat#Bkfc
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Firing Star For Second Time?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon takes the call of firing the talents and he has been cutting down a plethora of talents recently due to budget cuts. He might have let go another star who is none other than Davey Boy Smith Jr, son of WWE Hall of Famer the British Bulldog. He had a stint with the company previously from 2006-2011.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Watch BKFC 21 complete highlights: Houston Alexander scores one-punch KO

The bare knuckle boxing action unfolded last night (Fri., Sept. 10, 2021) at BKFC 21 live on FITE PPV from inside Ralston Arena in Omaha, Nebr., as former Bellator standout Mike Richman met former UFC fighter Dakota Cochrane in the main event. In addition to the barn-burner of a headliner,...
UFC
Wrestling World

New details on Edge's future

In the latest episode of NXT, which aired overnight on the television screens of USA Network, the famous American channel, WWE staged the beginning of a new era for its third roster, with NXT moving from the usual format with yellow and black colors, to a decidedly more lively, colorful and fresh atmosphere.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Minoru Suzuki Lays Out Jon Moxley At AEW All Out 2021 After Moxley Defeats Satoshi Kojima

Jon Moxley has defeated a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in Satoshi Kojima and now has a whole new problem. Jon Moxley had a simple request. He wanted to be in a fight with a superstar from New Japan Pro Wrestling and on Sunday, September 5, 2021, Satoshi Kojima gave Jon Moxley that fight. Ultimately, Jon Moxley, who is the new GCW World Champion, was able to overcome the Japanese legend.
WWE
Boxing Insider

Leonard Ellerbe Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Vs. Canelo Alvarez: “Probably Floyd’s Easiest Fight Ever”

For much of Floyd Mayweather’s career, the flamboyant and loquacious multiple division titlist was viewed as untouchable in the ring. Having beaten over 20 former world champions during his time as an active fighter, Mayweather has graced the squared circle against some of the sport’s all-time best. That list includes the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao. Amongst those aforementioned names, Alvarez, while still pegged as an underdog, was viewed as a significant threat to sully the record of Mayweather.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy