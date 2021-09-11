CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triller Fight Club: Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort preview

Cover picture for the articleTriller Fight Club is back this week end and brings its mix of old MMA guys, old boxing guys and semi-famous people boxing to Florida on Saturday. And it absolutely had to be Florida because where the hell else would you find a commission to license Evander Holyfield for a professional fight in 2021? (If you jumped up from your chair and yelled “Texas,” well, you’ve got a point). Holyfield is stepping in on short notice for Oscar De La Hoya, because if you’re gonna make a 58-year-old fight, you might as well not give him any time to get in shape.

chatsports.com

