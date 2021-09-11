Triller Fight Club: Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort preview

Triller Fight Club is back this week end and brings its mix of old MMA guys, old boxing guys and semi-famous people boxing to Florida on Saturday. And it absolutely had to be Florida because where the hell else would you find a commission to license Evander Holyfield for a professional fight in 2021? (If you jumped up from your chair and yelled “Texas,” well, you’ve got a point). Holyfield is stepping in on short notice for Oscar De La Hoya, because if you’re gonna make a 58-year-old fight, you might as well not give him any time to get in shape.