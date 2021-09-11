LINDA RAE (WELTY) DAUBENMIER FORD. Linda Rae (Welty) Daubenmier Ford, 76, of Waverly, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website under the obituary for Linda, under the video tab starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. Burial will immediately follow at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.