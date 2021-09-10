CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates vs. Nationals - 9/10/2021

By Darren Yuvan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadio: KDKA-AM Nationals SB Nation Site: Federal Baseball. Nationals: Josh Rogers (1-0, 4.76 ERA) Pirates: Steven Brault (0-3, 5.61 ERA) The Buccos start a new series tonight against the Nationals. Crowds at PNC have been abysmal of late, but perhaps the beautiful September weather and the fact that it’s Friday night will get people to the park tonight. The Bucs are coming off of a series win against the Detroit Tigers and will look to keep it rolling tonight.

Washington Nationals walk 10 batters, lose second straight to Pittsburgh Pirates, 10-7

Josiah Gray held the Pittsburgh Pirates to two runs through four innings, and took the hill in PNC Park in the fifth with a 5-2 lead, but gave up a one-out walk, and a two-run home run in the next at bat, then allowed a two-out, game-tying solo shot, his 12th and 13th home runs allowed in 40 IP since joining the Washington Nationals in the trade deadline deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the LA Dodgers.
Pirates drop final game of Nats series 6-2

I’ve been watching baseball long enough to know that teams lose the last game of a series where it seems like they’ve just been steamrolling over the other team semi-regularly. It happens. The Pirates, though, seem to be trying to make crashing and burning in final games into fine art.
Jacob Stallings named Pirates’ 2021 Clemente Award nominee

Let’s have some good news for a change. With tomorrow being Roberto Clemente Day around the league, MLB announced that catcher Jacob Stallings is the Pirates’ nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award. When he’s not invoking this GIF:. Stallings does a lot of good work in the Pittsburgh and...
Pirates transfer Steven Brault to 60-day IL, claim Enyel De Los Santos from Phillies

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced earlier today that they have claimed right-handed pitcher Enyel De Los Santos off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies. De Los Santos, 25, was signed as an international free agent by the Seattle Mariners in 2014 and made his Major League debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018. In that season, he went 1-0 with a 4.74 ERA in 19 innings.
Pirates hold off Reds for 6-5 victory

The Pittsburgh Pirates jumped out to a 6-0 lead last night against the Cincinnati Reds behind the strong pitching of Dillon Peters and some timely early offense by Jacob Stallings, Yoshi Tsutsugo, and Ben Gamel. They then held off the Reds for a 6-5 victory. Pittsburgh got it rolling early,...
It’s time for Roberto Clemente’s No. 21 to be retired across baseball

Today and every year—beginning last season—on September 15 Major League Baseball and its respective 30 franchises honor the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente. Clemente played 18 seasons in right field as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1955-1972, becoming a Hall of Fame player and person during his time in Western Pennsylvania.
Series preview: Can Pirates spoil Reds’ Wild Card hopes?

Radio: KDKA-AM The Pirates look to play spoiler as the Reds fight for the final NL Wild Card spot. Wade Miley (12-5, 2.89 ERA) vs. Dillon Peters (0-2, 3.38 ERA) Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.05 ERA) vs. Mitch Keller (4-11, 6.29 ERA) Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EST. Tyler Mahle (11-5, 3.73 ERA)...
