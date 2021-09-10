Pirates vs. Nationals - 9/10/2021

Josiah Gray held the Pittsburgh Pirates to two runs through four innings, and took the hill in PNC Park in the fifth with a 5-2 lead, but gave up a one-out walk, and a two-run home run in the next at bat, then allowed a two-out, game-tying solo shot, his 12th and 13th home runs allowed in 40 IP since joining the Washington Nationals in the trade deadline deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the LA Dodgers.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO