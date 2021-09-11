CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EHT scores late, then holds off last-minute Oakcrest drive to win 13-7

By John Russo
Atlantic City Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAYS LANDING — Facing a long third down, Xavier Bullock ran a route that he admitted isn't usually among his best. Junior quarterback Christian Rando hit his fellow classmate with a perfect strike in the back of the end zone from 15 yards out and the Egg Harbor Township High School football team was able to hold off a late Oakcrest rush to win 13-7 on Friday night in a West Jersey Football League matchup.

