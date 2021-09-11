Remembering 9/11: 20 years later — 'This can't be real': Local pastor en route back from Middle East when he learned of tragedy

ASHLAND When disaster strikes, most want to be home with loved ones.

That wasn’t an option for the Rev. Stephen Smythers on Sept. 11, 2001, who was due to return from Jordan that day.

“I was living in Virginia and my friend Ike Nicholson was in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and we got the opportunity to do the Biblican sites tour of Jordan, sponsored by the Jordanian Tourism Board,” Smythers said.

The two, who had been best friends since seminary, had a wonderful trip, Smythers said, seeing sights such as the historic city of Petra, the ruins of Gadara and the Dead Sea.

Everyone they encountered was nice and friendly, he said, noting at no point did anyone look down on them because they were American.

“We never felt in danger in Jordan,” Smythers said. “(The trip) made me feel differently toward Islam. ... They treated us like royalty. ... I even got my hair cut in Jordan because it was so hot.”

The tour group left to return to the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. Smythers, whose wife, Jennifer, was five months pregnant with their second child, said he was excited to get home.

There was a refueling stop in Shannon, Ireland. That’s when passengers, which consisted of 15 Christian pastors and the rest Muslims from Jordan, learned planes struck the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers and were told they would have to exit the aircraft.

In the single show of negativity the travelers experienced, Smythers said some on their plane cheered when they heard about the attacks on the United States.

“We asked a man (working in the airport) about a TV and he said the only one he knew of was at the other end of the airport, so we ran to the other end and saw the towers falling,” Smythers said. “It was just horrifying. We thought, ‘This can’t be real.’”

The towers, which opened on April 4, 1973, were the tallest buildings in the world at the time they were built. On Sept. 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda-affiliated hijackers flew two Boeing 767 jets into the Twin Towers within minutes of each other; less than two hours later, both towers collapsed, killing 2,606 in and within the vicinity of the towers, as well as all 157 on board the two aircrafts.

“It was amazing that they could fall and that people could do that. It was unthinkable,” Smythers said.

He said they contacted the Jordanian Tourism Board about what was happening and what to do; the board put them up in a hotel in Shannon and paid for their meals at the hotel. They were there 10 days.

“We were stranded in Ireland,” he said. “We knew we weren’t going anywhere. The only thing we could do is sit and watch the news, so we rented a car and went around to as many places as we could.”

Smythers said the Irish people, like the Jordanians, were very kind of them.

“On Friday of that week, there was a big memorial service at the Catholic church in Shannon,” he said. “The Irish people were outstanding. It was incredible. They took good care of us and everybody understood what we were going through and it was like they were going through it, too, because it was like they were attacked as well.”

Meanwhile, Smythers’ father-in-law was working at the Pentagon and he said, “Whatever you do, stay right there.” He had missed the attack on the Pentagon because of an early meeting in Alexandria, Virginia.

“The people (at his church in Grafton, Virginia) were great and took good care of Jennifer while I was detained,” he said.

He wasn’t prepared for a visit to Ireland, though. “We froze in Ireland,” he said. “We had clothes for Jordan and (in Ireland) it was cold and windy.”

After a total of 21 days of being away, the group was able to return to the United States. Smythers said the group had left from John F. Kennedy International Airport and would return there. Smythers and Nicholson had driven to the airport and returned to find the car coated in ash from the fall of the towers.

In addition to his wife and children, he had another family to tend to upon his return.

“I wanted to get back so I could be with my church family,” he said. “You need to bring them together and give them.”

Since that terrible time, Smythers and his wife had their third child and, in July 2020, moved to Ashland to pastor First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Winchester Avenue.

The experience hasn’t deterred his travels, though. He and his wife have been back to Ireland and he said he would like to go to his favorite spots in Europe — Southern Germany and Austria.

