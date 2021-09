Gateway looked to send a message Friday night. By the end of a 41-13 road win over Penn Hills, it had done just that. Following a 21-16 loss to Thomas Jefferson a week ago, Gateway (2-1) jumped on Penn Hills early to take a 27-0 lead into half. The Gators, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, got four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) from quarterback Brad Birch and two rushing from Jaquon Reynolds.