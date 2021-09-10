Next music piece

I am looking to find my next classical music piece. Having been an adult beginner violinist since March 2020 (18 months) with almost daily one hour practice and with the help of my online teacher (not classically oriented), I have tried these - Bach's minuet in G, Pachelbel in D major, Mussorgsky's pictures at an exhibition - promenade, Debussy's arabesque no.1 (1st page), Shostakovich's gadfly suite romance (1st run of the theme), Debussy's girl with the flaxen hair (all of it except I still can't do double stops and harmonics well), Chopin's minute waltz, Grieg's morning mood (1st page), Gluck's dance of the blessed spirits, Bach's concerto for two violins largo (1st page), Schubert's serenade (1st half), Ravel's le tombeau de couperin menuet (1st page) and my major piece for the last 5 months - Beethoven's romance in F major.