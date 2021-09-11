CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney Co. said on Friday it will release "Eternals," "West Side Story" and the rest of its 2021 films exclusively in theaters before sending them to streaming, a show of confidence that moviegoing will rebound. (Brendan McDermid, Reuters) — LOS ANGELES — Walt Disney Co. said on Friday it will release "Eternals," "West Side Story" and the rest of its 2021 films exclusively in theaters before sending them to streaming, a show of confidence that moviegoing will rebound.

Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Disney Only Has Three Weeks to Decide If Marvel's Eternals Gets Delayed Yet Again

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.
MOVIES
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
#Theaters#Christmas#Walt Disney Co#Reuters#Canadian#Asian#Amc Entertainment
Entrepreneur

Disney (DIS) Sets Exclusive Theatrical Debut for 2021 Films

The Walt Disney Company DIS recently announced that its remaining 2021 slate of films will be released exclusively in theaters before being released on the Disney+ streaming platform. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto will release on Nov 24 with a 30-day exclusive theatrical window before appearing on Disney+ on Christmas...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Shang-Chi’ Aims to Retain Box Office Crown Over Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’

Disney’s “Shang-Chi” is heading for a box office three-peat. The Marvel superhero adventure, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, is projected to generate roughly $17 million between Friday and Sunday, which would represent a decline of around 50% from the weekend prior. Though two new movies — Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” and “Copshop” with Gerard Butler — are opening nationwide, neither are expected to defeat “Shang-Chi” on domestic box office charts. Since debuting in theaters over the Labor Day holiday, “Shang-Chi” has amassed $146 million in the U.S. and Canada and looks on pace to become the first pandemic-era release to cross $200...
MOVIES
Hanford Sentinel

HMTC This Week: The theater experience — on film

Filming a play is an art. Especially now as people have been accustomed to seeing movies on computers, cellphones, YouTube platforms and the like. With movies having many closeups and camera angles, a stationary camera in a theater performance may not be appealing to viewers anymore. That is why HMTC will film a recent play production with three to five cameras.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Shang-Chi’s Box Office Success, Three More Major Disney Films Are Confirmed For Exclusive Theatrical Release

If Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings truly was an “experiment,” it seems to have worked to the benefit of theaters this past weekend. The latest Marvel flick took a gamble when Walt Disney Studios decided to release the film exclusively to big screens over Labor Day weekend previously after using its Disney+ Premier Access model on movies like Black Widow, Cruella and Jungle Cruise. But then Shang-Chi made $150 million worldwide in a single weekend. and that was apparently enough for the studio to change up its strategy for the rest of the year.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Agatha Harkness, Sid, and Cruella Debut Exclusively for Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

Three new villains debuted this year for Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure: Agatha Harkness from “WandaVision,” Sid from “Toy Story,” and Cruella from “Cruella.” For now, these characters are exclusive to the event. Agatha. Agatha can be found in the Ancient Sanctum at the Avengers Campus. The song...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lrmonline.com

Theaters And Patrons Can Rejoice: The Rest Of 2021’s Disney Movies Will Premiere Entirely In Theaters

Don’t get me wrong. I love streaming, but for me, there’s just something special about going to the movies. I love getting a drink and some snacks and enjoying a movie with a crowd. Watching The Avengers: Endgame in theaters was freaking awesome not just because the movie was amazing. Enjoying the film with all of us in the theater feeding off each others’ excitement is a such a fun experience. When Sam said, “on your left,” everyone exploded with joy. Disney announced on Friday that the rest of the 2021 Disney movies will hit theaters before they stream on Disney+. It feels like another little piece of normal is returning.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Disney will release Marvel Eternals, and rest of 2021 movies exclusively in cinemas

The success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the box office appears to have buoyed Disney’s confidence in the theatrical experience. The House of Mouse has announced it will release the rest of its 2021 movies directly into theatres, eschewing the day-and-date Disney Plus release strategy it used for the first half of 2021.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Flight Of The Navigator’ Female Reboot In The Works At Disney With Bryce Dallas Howard Directing & Producing

Disney Studios is developing a reimagining of its 1986 sci-fi live action feature Flight of the Navigator with a female lead, a project that Bryce Dallas Howard is attached to direct and produce for Disney+. The original movie, starring Joey Cramer, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Veronica Cartwright, follows a boy who travels eight years into the future from 1978 and has an adventure with an intelligent, wisecracking alien ship, named Max. Paul Reubens provided the voice of Max in the film which was released in late July 1986 grossing an uninflated $18.6M at the domestic B.O. Randal Kleiser, who had directed...
MOVIES
Martha's Vineyard Times

The rest of the International Film Festival lineup

The M.V. International Film Festival, which began on Tuesday, continues through the weekend with some of the best films of the series. The festival is collaborating with the Vineyard Conservation Society, and most of the upcoming films are available both at the Film Center and online. Thursday, Sept. 9, brings...
MOVIES
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘Cry Macho’ on HBO Max for Less Than $8

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Clint Eastwood is back in the saddle (and behind the camera) for “Cry Macho,” a Western about a washed-up horse breeder who agrees to kidnap a child for his former boss. The film premiered in movie theaters on Friday, but for those who want to watch from home, “Cry Macho” is also streaming exclusively on HBO Max for the next 31 days. Eastwood, 91, directed...
TV & VIDEOS

