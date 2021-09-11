CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Are the NBA 2K22 servers down? How to check

By Chris Studley
gamepur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA 2K22 is here, and that means a fresh start across the game’s various game modes. However, there may be times where things just aren’t working as intended. Servers can be quite fickle at times, and that’s no exception in the world of NBA 2K. If you can’t connect to The City, The Neighborhood, or MyTeam, it’s quite possible that the servers are down. How can you check? Let’s go over how you can check the status of the servers in NBA 2K22.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

NBA 2K22 How to Get the Gym Rat Badge

The Gym Rat Badge is a favorite among NBA 2K players because it gives you a buff to your physical attributes without having to continually go into the Gatorade Training Facility. In NBA 2K22 things are a bit different for the Gym Rat Badge, where it was a little bit more complicated in previous years, this year the Gym Rat Badge can be unlocked fairly early on in your My Career journey. In this guide we’ll explain exactly how to unlock the Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K22.
NBA
gamepur.com

How to change the camera angle in NBA 2K22

Camera angles in sports games are small, but very important details. This is especially true in NBA 2K22, as different angles will yield different looks at the court. If you need some help with changing the camera angle in NBA 2K22, we’ve got you covered. Let’s take a look at how you can do just that.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

NBA 2K22 Daily Spin Location: How to Claim Prize Item

Needless to say, the NBA 2K22 Daily Spin is something that every MyCareer player should be taking full advantage of when they hop into the game. From free VC, to Tattoos and Skill Boosts, there is so much to be had throughout the year just by spinning the wheel. At the moment, it seems many haven't been getting their Daily Spin items due to them not knowing their location, or they just don't know where to redeem their prizes. Whether you're in the Current-Gen Neighborhood or the Next-Gen City, here is a breakdown on where to find the Daily Spin, and how to claim your clothing item prizes in NBA 2K22.
NBA
segmentnext.com

How to Unlock the Auction House Early in NBA 2K22

Chances are that you wanted to jump straight into NBA 2k22’s auction house when you first launched the game. However, the auction house is locked when you start off. No need to worry though, as unlocking it is pretty straightforward. In this guide, we will be explaining how to unlock the auction house early in NBA 2K22.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k#Nba#Myteam#Playstation#Nintendo Online#K
gamingideology.com

NBA 2K22 Server Status: 2K Servers Offline During Release Date

NBA 2K22 servers are offline for those trying to connect to the game on its official release date. It should be noted that 2K has confirmed that the game is not yet available in all regions, although most affected users appear to be in North America. Thousands of reports are...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to scan your face in NBA 2K22 – and whether you should bother

NBA 2K22 is finally here, with the latest iteration of the long-running basketball game franchise now launching across the world – and that means it's time to stick your face on it. The game seems to have suffered from a server issue as legions of fans tried to jump on...
NBA
attackofthefanboy.com

NBA 2K22 How to Use Skateboard

The skateboard is a faster method of travel in NBA 2K22’s City area. If you’ve spent any amount of time in The City you’ve more than likely seen other players skating around on a skateboard. If you’re here looking for answers, on how to skate in The City this guide will quickly explain how to do that.
BASKETBALL
gamepur.com

How to face the ball and play Intense-D in NBA 2K22

Facing the ball is something that new players should get accustomed to using in NBA 2K22. The reason why is simple: at some point, you’re going to be on defense. While you are in your end of the court, facing the ball will allow you to better contest the shot. And on offense, facing the ball can help you successfully receive a pass. This is all a part of playing what’s known as Intense-D in NBA 2K22. How do you do this in NBA 2K22? Let’s go over what you have to do.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
pushsquare.com

NBA 2K22 Guide: Tips, Tricks, and How to Master the Court

NBA 2K22 is the latest basketball simulation in 2K Sports' long-running series, developed by Visual Concepts. Inspired by the 2021-22 NBA season, the game features all of the official teams and players from the National Basketball Association, as well as the WNBA. In this NBA 2K22 guide, we're going to...
NBA
dbltap.com

How to Switch Affiliations in NBA 2K22 Next Gen

How to switch Affiliations in NBA 2K22 Next Gen is something that many MyCareer players are wondering about as they explore the new City for the first time. Returning to MyCareer on Next Gen, Affiliations remain an integral feature of the City experience. Dictating everything from where players get their Daily Spin, to their allegiance for Season Events, perhaps the most important part of choosing the right Affiliation, however, is that you get a 20% experience boost for playing games on your home court. For those looking to figure out how to do this for themselves or for their squad, here is how to switch Affiliations in NBA 2K22 Next Gen MyCareer.
NBA
dbltap.com

NBA 2K22 Squad Invites: How to Send or Receive

With the release of the year's 2K game, a plethora of glitches and bugs have come alongside it. This year, players have had serious issues inviting their friends to squads in order to play online together in the park or other areas. Players would send invites but the system would simply just not put them through to the other end. Now there is a temporary fix to this bug, but 2K themselves have not done anything to fix it as of now.
NBA
Twinfinite

NBA 2K22: How to Alley-Oop

There are plenty of tools in NBA 2K games that allow players to be as flashy as they want to be, especially in the City. One of the best ways to score while looking good doing it, is the alley-oop. Here’s how to throw an alley-oop in NBA 2K22. How...
NBA
dbltap.com

How to Redeem NBA 2K22 Locker Codes

With most game releases, developers will often give a huge amount of content to commemorate the launch. Maybe they’ll do some giveaways or a raffle to give out some in-game content or actual copies of the game. NBA 2K22 is following suit with their Locker Codes, and here’s how you can redeem them.
NBA
vgr.com

NBA 2K22 MyPlayer: How to Do a Face Scan in NBA 2K22 MyCareer Mode

The NBA 2K22 MyPlayer is a customized basketball player that gamers can create to their unique specifications. Some might choose to make an outlandish fictional 6-foot-8 point guard who dominates the hardwood. Others may choose to make their MyPlayer more representative of themselves. When doing this, they’ll want to have their MyPlayer’s face look similar to their own. Here’s how to do a face scan in NBA 2K22 to make sure that MyPlayer has a close likeness.
NBA
dbltap.com

'Put on a Unique Outfit' NBA 2K22 Quest Guide: How to Complete

Some players have reported frustration over being unable to complete a quest asking them to put on a unique outfit. Players have reported all sorts of attempted fixes bemoaning the lack of progress. Now, we've managed to sort out exactly how to keep the quest going, allowing players to advance to the next stage. The miscommunication stems directly from the wording of the quest, it seems.
NBA
dexerto.com

How to earn free VC in NBA 2K22

Leveling up your player within NBA 2K22’s MyCareer game mode is one of the vital aspects to creating a competitive character, but doing so will cost you VC. But, there’s some clever ways for players to obtain more VC free of charge. With the latest entry in the 2K franchise,...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

NBA 2K22 MyCareer: How to Get a Shoe Deal

We've broken down the steps to get a shoe deal in the MyCareer mode of NBA 2K22. Just like in the real world, players in NBA 2K22 will be presented with several opportunities for endorsements and special deals as they advance through their career. One of these—perhaps the most important, according to some fans—is the shoe brand deal. Here's how to get your favorite brand of sports shoes to sponsor your player in MyCareer.
NBA
dbltap.com

NBA 2K22 Lightning Green Animation: How to Claim

The NBA 2K22 Lightning Green Animation is one that many are wondering how to get as players continue to compete in park games for the first time in the new title. For those looking to standout on the court, here's how to get the Electric Perfect Release Animation in NBA 2K22 MyCareer on Current Gen and Next Gen.
NBA
vgr.com

NBA 2K22 MyPlayer: How to Get Your Shirt Off in 2K22 for The City or Neighborhood

Trying to go shirtless with your NBA 2K22 MyPlayer? It’s been a popular option in previous editions of the game, and returns for 2K22. However, many people are wondering how to go shirtless in the game. It takes a little bit of time and effort to get there. In this guide, we’ll give you the full details on how to get your shirt off in 2K22.
NBA
gamepur.com

Apex Legends continues to have server issues on day two of Evolution Collection Event

While the launch of Season 10: Emergence was one of the most stable launches in Apex Legends’ history, the same cannot be said for the first major event of the season. From the moment the event launched, server errors prevented players from even entering the lobby of the game. Luckily, after three hours of mixed results, the developers at Respawn were able to create a hotfix. Players have been able to get into the lobby at a pretty consistent rate after the fix, but later in the evening, new trouble arose.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy