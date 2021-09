The 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001’s tragic events has offered a time of reflection for New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh’s path toward becoming the Jets’ coach indirectly began in the midst of one of the darkest days in American history. His older brother David was partaking in a financial advisor training program with Morgan Stanley in the South Tower of the World Trade Center complex’s Twin Towers when a hijacked airplane struck the North Tower at 8:46 a.m. ET.

