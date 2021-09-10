CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Goydos, Barron, Dawson tied for Champions lead in St. Louis

By Associated Press
KESQ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goydos, Doug Barron and Marco Dawson each shot 5-under 66 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic. Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh, Wes Short Jr., Steve Flesch and Cliff Kresge were a stroke back on Norwood Hills’ West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title. John Daly opened with a 68.

kesq.com

