State College, PA

State College announces parking changes for Penn State football game this weekend

By Oliver Ferguson
Digital Collegian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState College's Parking Department announced changes in parking policies for this weekend in light of Penn State's home football game against Ball State. Beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday, the department will not enforce the "no parking" rule that is usually in effect from 2 a.m. through 6 a.m. and the one- and two-hour parking restrictions. The rules will once again go back into effect at 6 a.m. Sunday. No lawn parking will be permitted.

Sports
