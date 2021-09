Former education secretary Gavin Williamson is reportedly being tipped for a knighthood following his departure from the Cabinet.The MP for South Staffordshire is expected to feature in the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s next honours list, sources told the Telegraph.Williamson declined to comment when approached by the publication, saying it was “not something I have heard about”.Despite numerous calls for his resignation, Mr Johnson held onto the frontbencher until his Cabinet reshuffle this week which saw Williamson sacked from the role after two years.The MP - who has served and also been sacked as defence secretary - said he was proud of...

POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO