CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Blotter: Victoria man arrested on child sex crime charges

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Victoria man on Thursday was arrested on multiple charges of sex crimes involving a child. Victoria police arrested Eric Estrada, 37, on a Jackson County warrant charging him with three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child, according to jail records.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Victoria County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Sex Abuse#Blotter
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy