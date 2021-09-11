Blotter: Victoria man arrested on child sex crime charges
A Victoria man on Thursday was arrested on multiple charges of sex crimes involving a child. Victoria police arrested Eric Estrada, 37, on a Jackson County warrant charging him with three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child, according to jail records.www.victoriaadvocate.com
