Chicago, IL

Federal court ruling: Excessive force suit against officer can go to trial

By KEVIN MURPHY For the Kenosha News
 8 days ago

CHICAGO — A federal appeals court this week ruled that an excessive force lawsuit brought against a Kenosha police officer can go to trial. A three-judge panel of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Officer Ryan McDonough’s request to dismiss the suit. His attorneys claim that McDonough is entitled to qualified immunity from civil suit for injuries he may have caused when he tasered Joseph S. Ferguson during a July 2019 arrest.

