UMass Amherst Unveils Statues Dedicated To Minutemen Basketball Legends

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6AeL_0bsme5fa00

AMHERST (CBS) – Statues of UMass Amherst basketball legends John Calipari, Marcus Camby, Julius Erving and Jack Leaman were unveiled outside the Mullins Center on Friday.

Former head coach John Calipari led UMass to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 1992 to 1996. He is now the head coach at Kentucky.

Julius Erving, known as “Dr. J,” spent two seasons at UMass before an incredible career in the ABA and NBA. He led the Philadelphia 76ers to an NBA championship in 1983 and won the 1981 NBA MVP award and three ABA MVP awards.

Julius Erving unveils statue outside Mullins Center at UMass Amherst (WBZ-TV)

“It’s a pleasant surprise,” Erving said at the event Friday. “It’s a time to be happy, rejoice and then reconnect and I think that is what this is all about today.”

Marcus Camby led the Minutemen to the NCAA Final Four and a 35-2 record in 1996, the most successful season in program history. Camby was drafted second overall by the Toronto Raptors, the highest NBA draft pick in UMass history.

Jack Leaman is the all-time winningest coach for UMass Amherst, with a career record of 217-126 in 13 seasons. He served as head coach from 1966-1979.

