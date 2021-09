Death, taxes, and Tom Brady winning football games. It's been this way for over two decades now to the point that even a game-winning drive with just 84 seconds remaining on the clock at the start of the series seems routine. And that's just what Brady and Co. made it look like in Thursday's season-opening 31-29 win over the Cowboys. A Chris Godwin fumble at the goal-line opened the window for Dallas to drive down the field and go up 29-28 with under two minutes to spare, but Brady was able to zip back up the field and set up a game-winning field goal attempt by Ryan Succop to hand the defending champs it's first win of the 2021 regular season.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO